Report: Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Deutsche Bank For Kushner Records

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published December 22, 2017 5:02 pm

Federal prosecutors issued a subpoena in recent weeks to Deutsche Bank for records related to Jared Kushner’s family business, the New York Times reported Friday afternoon.

The New York Times reported, citing four unnamed sources briefed on the matter, that prosecutors from the office for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York asked the bank to produce records about entities associated with the Kushner Companies.

Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior adviser, was the business’ chief executive until January, when he stepped down to join his father-in-law’s administration.

It was not clear, according to the New York Times, which records the prosecutors sought, whether they involve Kushner and, if so, to what degree.

A spokesperson for the Kushner Companies told the New York Times that the business is “unaware of any inquiry directed at Deutsche Bank from the E.D.N.Y. and have no reason to believe there is one,” though the subject of a subpoena would not necessarily be aware of one’s existence.

Reuters and Bloomberg reported earlier in December that special counsel Robert Mueller issued Deutsche Bank a subpoena for financial records related to Trump and his family, though Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow denied the accuracy of those reports.

As the New York Times noted, there was no indication that the subpoena regarding Kushner-related records was related to Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While the U.S. attorney in question has been investigating the Kushner Companies’ use of a specific visa program, according to the report, there was also no indication that the subpoena was related to that probe, and Deutsche Bank does not appear to have been involved in activities related to the business’ use of that program.

Politico reported in October that Trump personally interviewed Ed McNally from law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres to fill the position of U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, which is currently held by acting U.S. attorney Bridget M. Rohde.

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM

