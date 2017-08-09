Report: European Officials Have Choice Words For Obama-‘Obsessed’ Trump

European government officials and diplomats mock and criticize President Donald Trump’s policy and rhetoric behind his back, BuzzFeed reported on Wednesday.

One unnamed European official told BuzzFeed that a group of diplomats plays a word game mocking Trump’s repetitive rhetoric when he speaks in public: “Everything is ‘great,’ ‘very, very great,’ ‘amazing.'”

Foreign mockery appeared to be a particularly sore point for Trump during the 2016 campaign, when he complained the U.S. had become “the laughingstock of the world.”

As recently as June, Trump said he didn’t “want other countries and other leaders to laugh at us anymore.”

An unnamed diplomat told BuzzFeed that Trump “has no historical view” and “seems to think the world started when he took office.”

Another unnamed European diplomat said Trump “is obsessed with Obama.”

“It’s his only real position,” the diplomat said. “He will ask: ‘Did Obama approve this?’ And if the answer is affirmative, he will say: ‘We don’t.’ He won’t even want to listen to the arguments or have a debate.”

Read BuzzFeed’s full report here.