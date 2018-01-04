TPM Livewire

Report: DOJ Taking Yet Another Look At Hillary Clinton’s Private Email Server

The Department of Justice is taking yet another look at former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while in office, the Daily Beast reported on Thursday.

Citing an unnamed “ally” of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Daily Beast reported that the Department of Justice plans to examine how much classified information passed through the server, who was responsible for removing that information from a classified environment, which enforcement entities knew about these matters and when.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Clinton of lying about her use of the server. He has also claimed that the investigation into Clinton’s server—overseen by former FBI director James Comey (who Trump fired in May 2017)—was “rigged.”

Comey in July 2016 said Clinton’s use of a private email server was “careless” but said Clinton and her staff engaged in no “intentional misconduct,” and announced that the FBI would not recommend criminal charges against her.

In October 2016, Trump threatened to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton’s server use again if he won the election.

“If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation,” he said during the second presidential debate.

“It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” Clinton replied.

“Because you’d be in jail,” Trump fired back.

Trump has also accused Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin of “disregarding basic security protocols” and recommended “jail!”

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment to the Daily Beast.

