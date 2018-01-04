Report: DOJ Taking Yet Another Look At Hillary Clinton’s Private Email Server

The Department of Justice is taking yet another look at former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while in office, the Daily Beast reported on Thursday.

Citing an unnamed “ally” of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Daily Beast reported that the Department of Justice plans to examine how much classified information passed through the server, who was responsible for removing that information from a classified environment, which enforcement entities knew about these matters and when.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Clinton of lying about her use of the server. He has also claimed that the investigation into Clinton’s server—overseen by former FBI director James Comey (who Trump fired in May 2017)—was “rigged.”

Comey in July 2016 said Clinton’s use of a private email server was “careless” but said Clinton and her staff engaged in no “intentional misconduct,” and announced that the FBI would not recommend criminal charges against her.

I look so forward to debating Crooked Hillary Clinton! Democrat Primaries are rigged, e-mail investigation is rigged – so time to get it on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2016

The invention of email has proven to be a very bad thing for Crooked Hillary in that it has proven her to be both incompetent and a liar! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

Isn't it sad that on a day of national tragedy Hillary Clinton is answering softball questions about her email lies on @CNN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2016

Look at the way Crooked Hillary is handling the e-mail case and the total mess she is in. She is unfit to be president. Bad judgement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2016

Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

In October 2016, Trump threatened to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton’s server use again if he won the election.

“If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation,” he said during the second presidential debate.

“It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” Clinton replied.

“Because you’d be in jail,” Trump fired back.

Trump has also accused Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin of “disregarding basic security protocols” and recommended “jail!”

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment to the Daily Beast.