Priebus Insists He Has ‘No Regrets’ After Being Ousted From White House

Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 31, 2017 8:58 am

After he was ousted as White House chief of staff last week, Reince Priebus said on Sunday that he has “no regrets” about his support for President Donald Trump throughout the presidential campaign and for his first six months in office.

“We have a Republican president, a Republican Senate, and a Republican House,” Priebus told The Atlantic. “I have no regrets at all.”

Trump announced Friday evening that he had replaced Priebus with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a former Marine Corps. general. The announcement followed a tumultuous couple weeks in the White House, capped by a public humiliation campaign carried out by new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci against Priebus.

Priebus endured six months of trying to wrangle a president prone to tweeting the first thoughts that pop into his head, ignoring advisers, and cheering on White House division. Priebus took on this role after begrudgingly backing Trump throughout the campaign as RNC chair, even as Trump made significant missteps.

But Priebus insisted to The Atlantic that it was all “absolutely worth it.”

“The president has accomplished an incredible amount of things in the last six months,” he said. “The future can be great, and the past has been pretty good.”

Read The Atlantic’s entire piece here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
