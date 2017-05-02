TPM Livewire

Jimmy Kimmel Makes Tearful Appeal For Health Care Sanity (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
By Published May 2, 2017 10:06 am

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel recounted his newborn son’s open heart surgery Monday night and emphasized his belief that quality medical care should be available to everyone in the United States regardless of personal wealth. The late-night host’s tearful monologue ricocheted across the Internet Tuesday as the emotional moment quickly went viral.

Kimmel’s son, William John, was born on April 21, but nurses quickly noticed a heart murmur and low levels of oxygen in his blood. One week later, thanks to the miracles of modern medicine, “Billy” was safe at home.

There, Kimmel brought up President Donald Trump’s original budget proposal to strip $5.8 billion from the National Institutes of Heath, which has awarded tens of millions of dollars in grants over the years to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Billy got his successful heart surgery. (Under a bipartisan budget agreement, NIH would actually receive a $2 billion funding boost over the next five months.)

“We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all,” Kimmel said. “You know, before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you would never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition; you were born with a pre-existing condition.”

“If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. I think that’s something that, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?”

Watch Kimmel’s monologue below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schumer Taunts Trump's Budget Fury: 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' 36 minutes ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reminded President Donald Trump of his own campaign theme...

CNN Hits Back: Trump Ad Calling The Media 'Fake News' Is Itself 'False' 50 minutes ago

CNN on Tuesday hit back against a statement by President Donald Trump's campaign calling the...

Ryan Says 'I Share' Trump's Budgetary 'Frustration,' Defends Health Bill about 1 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) defended Republicans' amended plan to repeal and replace Obamacare...

Minnesota GOPers Sorry For Post Calling Keith Ellison 'Muslim Goat Humper' about 2 hours ago

Minnesota's state Republican chair apologized Monday to Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) for a post on...

Jimmy Kimmel Makes Tearful Appeal For Health Care Sanity (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel recounted his newborn son’s open heart surgery Monday night and emphasized his belief...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Kristin Salaky
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
Developer
Matt Fortuna
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.