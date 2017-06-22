Rand Paul Is Not Happy: Senate GOP Bill Doesn’t Really Repeal Obamacare

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday said that while he has yet to review the Senate’s Obamacare repeal bill, he is concerned that it does not actually repeal Obamacare.

Paul told reporters that he and a “team of people” will release a statement on the legislation later on Thursday, likely around 1 or 2 p.m. ET.

“My concern is that this doesn’t repeal Obamacare,” Paul told reporters, noting that the legislation offered by Senate GOP leaders keeps many of the Affordable Care Act’s regulations and still offers subsidies.

Paul also said that the bill might not do enough to bring down premiums. He said that it appears that the legislation “actually subsidizes the death spiral of Obamacare” instead of fixing it.

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.