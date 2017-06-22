TPM Livewire

Rand Paul Is Not Happy: Senate GOP Bill Doesn’t Really Repeal Obamacare

Zach Gibson/FR170359 AP
By Published June 22, 2017 1:09 pm

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday said that while he has yet to review the Senate’s Obamacare repeal bill, he is concerned that it does not actually repeal Obamacare.

Paul told reporters that he and a “team of people” will release a statement on the legislation later on Thursday, likely around 1 or 2 p.m. ET.

“My concern is that this doesn’t repeal Obamacare,” Paul told reporters, noting that the legislation offered by Senate GOP leaders keeps many of the Affordable Care Act’s regulations and still offers subsidies.

Paul also said that the bill might not do enough to bring down premiums. He said that it appears that the legislation “actually subsidizes the death spiral of Obamacare” instead of fixing it.

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
