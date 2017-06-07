TPM Livewire

Qatar Ambassador: It Was ‘Unfortunate’ To See Trump’s Tweets Cutting Ties

PIN-IT
AP
By Published June 7, 2017 12:18 pm

Qatar’s ambassador to the United States on Tuesday had an understated response to President Donald Trump’s tweets abruptly cutting ties with the Gulf state and apparently taking credit for the breakdown of its diplomatic relations with several other nations.

“It’s unfortunate to see these tweets,” Qatari Ambassador Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani told the Daily Beast. “We have close coordination with the United States. They know our efforts to combat financial terrorism and terrorism.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump appeared to cut ties with Qatar in a series of tweets blaming the nation for the “funding of Radical Ideology.”

“Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!” Trump tweeted. “So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off.”

His posts came as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain accused Qatar of supporting terrorism and cut diplomatic ties with the Gulf state, which hosts a major U.S. military base.

CNN reported late Tuesday evening that Russian hackers planted a fake news story on Qatar’s state news outlet that contributed to the developing diplomatic crisis, citing U.S. officials who said the hacking was apparently aimed at causing “rifts among the U.S. and its allies.”

Al Thani told the Daily Beast that Qatari leader Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani “had a good meeting” with Trump during the latter’s first trip abroad as President.

“Nothing was raised,” the ambassador said, who also noted: “The U.S. is trying to understand and make assessment of the situation. We appreciate the role they are playing in trying to de-escalate it.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Qatar Ambassador: It Was 'Unfortunate' To See Trump's Tweets Cutting Ties 5 seconds ago

Qatar's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday had an understated response to President Donald Trump's...

Conway Says Trump 'Has Confidence' In His Staff Amid Reports Of Sessions Rift 34 minutes ago

Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday said President Donald Trump "has confidence"...

McConnell Takes Step To Fast-Track O'Care Repeal In The Senate 37 minutes ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took a procedural step Wednesday that will allow...

Nunes Says 'Good Try' When Asked If He Really Stepped Aside From Russia Probe about 1 hours ago

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee would not say on Tuesday whether he...

Clapper: 'Watergate Pales' In Comparison To Trump's Scandal Parade about 2 hours ago

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump's...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.