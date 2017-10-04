TPM Livewire

Putin Says He Has ‘Zero Personal Relationship’ With Trump

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 4, 2017 11:23 am

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he doesn’t have a personal relationship with President Donald Trump and that he’s unhappy with the way Trump has handled the nuclear standoff in North Korea.

“We have zero personal relationship. We’ve met only once,” Putin said Wednesday at an Energy Week conference in Moscow, according to Bloomberg.

Putin called Trump a strong leader who would “never be anybody’s hostage,” but said the relationship between the two countries has been in turmoil because of political divisions in the U.S.

He said that Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un need to “lower the rhetoric,” adding that threats from both sides could lead to “a very danger dead end,” according to Bloomberg.

He said he knew that Kim’s father, Kim Jong-Il, had an atomic bomb in 2000 and nearly two decades of pressuring the country to stand down hasn’t worked.

“Those who try to speak to North Korea from a position of strength only shore up the North Korean regime,” he said, adding that he’s made that point to Trump in the past. “It’s his first presidential term, he’s still building up experience on that. But I think he took the arguments on board, he heard them.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Putin Says He Has ‘Zero Personal Relationship’ With Trump 8 seconds ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he doesn’t have a personal relationship with President Donald...

Amid Bombshells, Trump Complains: 'So Many Fake News Stories Today' 54 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained of "so many Fake News stories today," amid...

WH Budget Director: Trump Didn't Really Mean To Say We Would Erase PR's Debt 60 minutes ago

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney energetically corrected President Donald Trump on Wednesday, insisting...

San Juan Mayor: Trump’s Remarks Were ‘Insulting,’ ‘Minimized Our Suffering’ about 1 hours ago

The mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital city expressed her continued frustrations with President Donald Trump Tuesday,...

CNN: Russian-Linked Facebook Ads Targeted Michigan And Wisconsin about 2 hours ago

Several of the Russian-linked Facebook advertisements turned over to congressional investigators this week were targeted...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.