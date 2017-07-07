Putin To Trump During First Meeting: ‘One Conversation Is Never Enough’

Speaking to the press amid their first in-person meeting Friday, President Donald Trump said the conversation with Russia President Vladimir Putin is “going really well.” Putin added that “one conversation is never enough.”

“We’ve had some good talks. We’re going to talk now and obviously that will continue, but we look forward to a lot of positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everyone concerned. It’s an honor to be with you,” Trump said, turning to Putin for a handshake. The pair were seated in white chairs, accompanied by translators, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russia Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

Putin acknowledged the two had spoken on the phone several times “on very important bilateral and international issues.”

“One conversation is never enough,” the Russian president said, adding that he’s looking forward to a “series of bilateral discussions.”

“I’m delighted to meet you in person and hope, as you said, our meeting will yield positive results,” Putin said, wrapping up the two Presidents’ comments to the press.