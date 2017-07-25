TPM Livewire

Psychiatry Group’s Members Now Free To Comment On Trump’s Mental State

Published July 25, 2017 9:49 am

A prominent psychiatry group has given members permission to publicly weigh in on the mental health of politicians and public figures, abolishing a decades-old rule that kept specialists from commenting on behaviors and the psychiatric health of public figures without first examining them.

The move gives the 3,500 members of the American Psychoanalytic Association the green light to speak openly about President Donald Trump’s mental health.

“We don’t want to prohibit our members from using their knowledge responsibly,” the group’s former president Prudence Gourguechon told STAT, a health and medicine news site.

She said mental health experts have an especially important responsibility today, given “Trump’s behavior is so different than anything we’ve seen before” in a President.

The restriction, coined the “Goldwater rule” has been in place since the 1960s when psychiatrists answered survey questions on whether then-Sen. Barry Goldwater, who was running for President that year, was fit for the office.

The rule was put in place because of the ethical questions raised over offering a professional opinion about a person without consent or examination.

There’s no punishment for violating the rule, according to STAT, and no other medical profession has such a rule as long as experts make it known that they have not examined the public figure they’re assessing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
