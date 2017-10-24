Protester Throws Russian Flags At Trump, Accuses Him Of ‘Treason’

A protester on Tuesday threw Russian flags at President Donald Trump as he walked through the U.S. Capitol and shouted, “Trump is treason!”

“Why is Congress talking about tax cuts when they should be talking about treason?” the protester, who identified himself as Ryan Clayton from activist group Americans Take Action, shouted as Trump walked to a scheduled lunch with Republican senators.

Clayton tosssed the Russian flags at the President from where he stood among the White House press corps, and shouted, “Trump is treason!”

“This President conspired with agents of the Russian government to steal an election. We should be talking about treason in Congress, not about tax cuts,” Clayton shouted as he was apprehended by uniformed officers.

Clayton and Jason Charter, a fellow member of Americans Take Action, passed out nearly 1,000 Russian flags as a prank at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February before they were removed from the premises by security.

“I asked people if they wanted a Trump flag and they took it,” Charter told TPM in February. “Many Trump supporters were proudly waving their Russian Trump flag.”