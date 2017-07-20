Poll: One In Eight Trump Supporters Want To Change Their Vote

After witnessing the first six months of the Donald Trump presidency, about one in eight of his supporters would like to change their vote, according to a Reuters poll.

The poll surveyed voters who told Reuters how they voted on Election Day, checking in with them in May and again in July to ask if they would vote for Trump again.

Of those surveyed in July, 12 percent said they would not vote for Trump again if the 2016 election were held today, but about 88 percent said they wouldn’t change their vote, according to the poll.

Of that 12 percent who indicated they’d flipped their stance on the President, several said they were tired of Trump’s daily attacks on Democrats, the media and the judiciary system. Some said they wanted to the President to do more with deporting illegal immigrants and others said Trump hasn’t changed the partisanship dominating Washington like he had promised.

Almost 1,300 people, including 541 Trump voters, were surveyed on July 11 and 12 by Reuters and Ipsos.