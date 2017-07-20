TPM Livewire

Poll: One In Eight Trump Supporters Want To Change Their Vote

Michael Reynolds/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Published July 20, 2017 8:55 am

After witnessing the first six months of the Donald Trump presidency, about one in eight of his supporters would like to change their vote, according to a Reuters poll.

The poll surveyed voters who told Reuters how they voted on Election Day, checking in with them in May and again in July to ask if they would vote for Trump again.

Of those surveyed in July, 12 percent said they would not vote for Trump again if the 2016 election were held today, but about 88 percent said they wouldn’t change their vote, according to the poll.

Of that 12 percent who indicated they’d flipped their stance on the President, several said they were tired of Trump’s daily attacks on Democrats, the media and the judiciary system. Some said they wanted to the President to do more with deporting illegal immigrants and others said Trump hasn’t changed the partisanship dominating Washington like he had promised.

Almost 1,300 people, including 541 Trump voters, were surveyed on July 11 and 12 by Reuters and Ipsos.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
