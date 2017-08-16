TPM Livewire

Poll: Most Americans Think Trump’s C’Ville Response Wasn’t Strong Enough

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump pauses as he answers questions from members of the media in the lobby of Trump Tower, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published August 16, 2017 6:14 pm

A majority of Americans think President Donald Trump’s response to violence that erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was not strong enough, according to a poll released Wednesday.

According to the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, 52 percent of respondents said Trump’s response was not strong enough, while 27 percent thought it was sufficient.

Just 19 percent of Republicans thought Trump should have taken a stronger position, while 59 percent thought his response was strong enough.

Among Democrats, on the other hand, 79 percent of respondents thought Trump’s response wasn’t strong enough, while 10 percent thought it was sufficient.

In his initial response, Trump condemned violence from “many sides” in a statement he did not clarify until two days later, when he condemned white supremacists, neo-Nazis and hate groups by name. In an off-the-rails press conference on Wednesday, however, he again reversed position, returning to equivocal rhetoric blaming “both sides” that white supremacists hailed as an improvement.

The survey was conducted from a sample of 1,125 adults from Aug. 14–15, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points. Party affiliation results were taken from a sample of 859 registered voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Poll: Most Americans Think Trump's C'Ville Response Wasn't Strong Enough 18 seconds ago

A majority of Americans think President Donald Trump's response to violence that erupted at...

President Of Charlottesville Synagogue Recounts Scene During Weekend Rally 32 minutes ago

The president of a synagogue in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Monday described the scene —...

Alabama AG Sues Birmingham, Mayor For Covering Confederate Monument 54 minutes ago

The attorney general of Alabama sued the city of Birmingham and its mayor on...

Four Days After Deadly Charlottesville Rally, Trump Has Yet To Call Mayor about 2 hours ago

Four days after the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia,...

Trump To Make Obamacare Subsidy Payments After Threatening To End Them about 2 hours ago

A White House official confirmed to TPM on Wednesday that the Trump administration will make a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.