Poll: 52 Percent Of Republicans Would Support Postponing 2020 Election

Evan Vucci/AP
Published August 10, 2017 10:41 am

More than half of Republican voters would support postponing the 2020 election to “make sure that only eligible American citizens can vote,” according to a poll published Thursday by the Washington Post.

Fifty-two percent of survey respondents said they would support postponing the 2020 election if President Donald Trump called for it, and 56 percent of respondents said they would back such a proposal if both Trump and Congress called for it.

According to the survey, 73 percent of Republicans believe that voter fraud — which is extremely rare — happens somewhat or very often.

The poll was conducted from June 5–20 from a sample of 1,325 Americans and focused on 650 respondents who “identify with or lean toward the Republican Party.”

Trump’s bogus voter fraud commission ran into turbulence in June after requesting sensitive voter information from all 50 secretaries of state. A laundry list of states responded by refusing to comply with the request — one said he would tell the commission to “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico” — and in July, the panel saw its first resignation.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
