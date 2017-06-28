Poll: Just 17 Percent Of Americans Approve Of GOP Health Care Plan

Since the Better Care Reconciliation Act was released last week, just 17 percent of Americans are enthused about the Senate Republican’s Obamacare repeal bill, according to a poll conducted by NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist.

From June 21 to June 25, the poll surveyed 1,205 U.S. adults, and 55 percent of those indicated they disapprove of the GOP plan, which would leave 22 million people uninsured, according to an analysis from the Congressional Budget Office. About a quarter of those surveyed said they didn’t know enough about the proposal to form an opinion about it.

Of those surveyed who identify as Republicans, just 35 percent said they liked the plan, and 21 percent said they oppose it. Independents aren’t thrilled about the proposal either, with 68 percent against it.

Slightly less than half of Americans — 46 percent — said they wanted to see changes made to the Affordable Care Act that would expand the law. Just 7 percent of those surveyed said they wanted Obamacare to do less, which is the aim of Republican lawmakers.

A quarter of Americans want to see Obamacare completely repealed, and if Congress doesn’t go through with a repeal, 37 percent of Americans said they would blame Republicans and 23 percent would blame Democrats. Just 15 percent would blame President Donald Trump. About half of Republicans said they would blame Democrats if their party’s bill collapses, 20 percent would blame GOP legislatures and only 6 percent said the responsibility falls on the President.

Those surveyed were contacted by live interviewers over the phone by Marist poll. The survey has a ± 2.8 percent margin of error.