TPM Livewire

Report: Tillerson Clashes With Second Top White House Aide On Immigration

PIN-IT
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published July 1, 2017 11:48 am

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson clashed with senior White House aide Stephen Miller last week, according to a report published Friday by Politico, in his second reported confrontation with a senior staffer in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Politico reported Friday, citing four unnamed sources familiar with Tillerson’s and Miller’s exchange in the West Wing, that Miller wanted Tillerson to take a tougher tack to immigration and modify State Department-controlled programs.

Two of those sources told Politico the conversation was “tense,” though Tillerson did not shout at Miller, as he reportedly did at Johnny DeStefano, the head of the President’s personnel office.

Tillerson, according to one source cited by Politico, was “quite clear” that he wanted autonomous control over the State Department.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Tillerson Clashes With Second Top White House Aide On Immigration 6 seconds ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson clashed with senior White House aide Stephen Miller last...

CBS News: No Staff Members Left In Science Division Of White House Office 53 minutes ago

The last employees departed from the science division of the White House Office of Science and...

Trump Rails Against States Rejecting His Shady Election Commission's Requests about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday accused states rejecting his bogus “election integrity” commission's request for sensitive...

Trump Begins 3rd Straight Day Of Tirade Against 'Morning Joe,' NBC 'Bosses' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday started his morning with a series of tweets railing...

Mississippi To Bogus 'Election Integrity' Commission: Jump In The Gulf Of Mexico about 18 hours ago

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann (R) didn't mince words in his response to calls...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.