Report: Tillerson Clashes With Second Top White House Aide On Immigration

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson clashed with senior White House aide Stephen Miller last week, according to a report published Friday by Politico, in his second reported confrontation with a senior staffer in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Politico reported Friday, citing four unnamed sources familiar with Tillerson’s and Miller’s exchange in the West Wing, that Miller wanted Tillerson to take a tougher tack to immigration and modify State Department-controlled programs.

Two of those sources told Politico the conversation was “tense,” though Tillerson did not shout at Miller, as he reportedly did at Johnny DeStefano, the head of the President’s personnel office.

Tillerson, according to one source cited by Politico, was “quite clear” that he wanted autonomous control over the State Department.