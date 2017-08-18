TPM Livewire

GOP Rep’s Instructions To Aides: No ‘Unnecessary Conversation’ In The Car

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 07: Todd Rokita, R-Ind., conducts a news conference at the RNC after a meeting of the House Republican Conference, February 7, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published August 18, 2017 11:30 am

Rep. Todd Rokita’s (R-IN) instructions for his handlers have been published by Politico — and they’re extensive.

One co-author of the eight-page document — which, among many other things, calls for aides to “have a cup of black coffee available” for Rokita every time they pick him up — accused Rokita’s competitor in the upcoming Indiana Republican Senate primary, Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN), of leaking the document, Politico reported.

“There is nothing embarrassing about always being prepared,” Tim Edson, now Rokita’s campaign spokesman, said of the document in an email to Politico.

Rokita has served in Congress since 2011, and before that served two terms as Indiana’s secretary of state.

Here are some highlights from the document:

– When picking up the congressman, “make sure you pull the car far enough forward that exhaust fumes won’t get in the garage.”

– On the road, “[p]lease do not interrupt his prep time with unnecessary conversation.”

– “Always have a camera, and use it liberally.”

– But, “[d]o not take photos of TER with a drink visible in his hand.”

– Always be within sight of the Representative.”

– “Generally less is more when dealing with the press.”

– If an aide sees a “tracker” — political operatives paid to capture embarrassing moments on video — “[r]emind the Congressman to be polite,” and “[n]ever let the tracker put a camera in TERs face and ask questions.”

– “Do NOT say to TER, ‘Todd we have to go.’ or ‘You have an appointment at XYZ.’ Instead, politely tell the person/people TER is speaking with that you need to get TER on the road.”

Read below via Politico:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep's Instructions To Aides: No 'Unnecessary Conversation' In The Car 7 seconds ago

Rep. Todd Rokita’s (R-IN) instructions for his handlers have been published by Politico -- and they’re...

Bannon Says Racial Politics Help Trump In Wake Of Charlottesville Rally 56 minutes ago

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said Thursday that Democrats’ condemnations of Trump’s...

Romney To Trump: You Must Say Racists Are 100% To Blame For Charlottesville about 1 hours ago

In a scathing statement, Mitt Romney lashed out at President Donald Trump for his response...

Heyer's Mother Won't Speak To Trump, 'After What He Said About My Child' about 2 hours ago

The mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville,...

Jefferson Davis Monument In Arizona Tarred and Feathered about 2 hours ago

A monument commemorating the only president of the Confederacy was vandalized with tar and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.