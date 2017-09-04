Politico: Obama Will Speak Out If Trump Announces End To DACA Program

Former President Barack Obama is planning to speak out if President Donald Trump announces his intentions of ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Politico reported.

Obama’s current plan is to post a statement on Facebook and Twitter, a source close to Obama told Politico.

Politico was first to report that Trump is planning to announce Tuesday that he is ending DACA in six months. The program grants legal status to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Obama launched the program through an executive order in 2012 and suggested at his final press availability as president that he may speak out if Trump decided to end the program.