Police Use Tear Gas, Protesters Arrested Outside Trump Rally In Arizona

Thousands gathered outside of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona Tuesday night, in what was a mostly peaceful protest that ended with police dispelling tear gas toward the end when protesters reportedly tried to move barricades, according to multiple media outlets.

Five people were arrested at the protest, but one person was arrested on an unrelated warrant, Phoenix police told the Associated Press.

Officers are addressing criminal behavior near 2nd St & Monroe. Please follow directions to move from the area. — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) August 23, 2017

The streets surrounding the convention center where Trump’s rally was held were packed by 3:00 p.m., CNN reported. Supporters waited in lines outside the center, while protesters were kept on the other side of the street, holding anti-Trump signs protesting white supremacy and many of the President’s policies.

Views from the roof of the parking lot across from Phoenix convention center. People packed on every floor. #trumprally protest pic.twitter.com/pHMc1rbAik — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) August 23, 2017

Watch live: Thousands of protesters have descended on Phoenix ahead of Trump's rally https://t.co/oTVdBscVEV pic.twitter.com/U5d3pmAYTl — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 23, 2017

Several supporters wore purple in memory of Heather Heyer, the Charlottesville, Virginia woman who was killed when a white nationalist allegedly drove his car through a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in the city earlier this month.

News outlets reported that Tuesday’s protest was fueled by the President’s response to the violence in Charlottesville and his failure to immediately denounce white supremacists. He also blamed both sides for the violence that erupted at the rally.

There was even a large inflatable Trump doll present, wearing a white Ku Klux Klan robe next to a large sign that said “Make America Hate Again.”

Once Trump finished his speech, some protestors attempted to move a barricade keeping them on one side of the street. Police warned the protesters not to move it and then fired tear-gas canister, the LA Times reported.

Police used tear gas against thousands of protesters demonstrating outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix https://t.co/yS7o5TSbLG pic.twitter.com/mEQMfVPuA0 — CNN (@CNN) August 23, 2017

Local media reported that pepper balls were also deployed.

VIDEO: Pepper balls deployed at Trump protest in downtown Phoenix pic.twitter.com/NphaexQmD4 — azcentral (@azcentral) August 23, 2017

Some protestors said they were given no warning before police detonated the tear gas.

I was on Monroe right when first pepper spray was deployed. I witnessed no provocation, only peaceful protest. There was also no warning. pic.twitter.com/wo9RH6v0E7 — David Schapira (@dschapira) August 23, 2017

A Phoenix police spokesman told the LA Times that some people threw rocks and bottles at police.

Protests were peaceful until Trump exited the stage. Some protesters (not all) tried to get through barricades. https://t.co/Mj23u1MEYt — Kurtis Lee (@kurtisalee) August 23, 2017

The Arizona branch of the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted just before 1:00 a.m. local time, saying they were willing to defend any protesters who felt their right to peacefully assemble had been violated.

We want to hear from people who believe their right to peacefully protest was violated tonight: https://t.co/qEeVeaIAnC #PhoenixRally #1A — ACLU of Arizona (@ACLUaz) August 23, 2017

No injuries were reported and a small group of protesters remained after the clash with police around midnight, according to the Associated Press.