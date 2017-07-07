TPM Livewire

Podesta Hits Back At ‘Whack Job’ Trump Over Server Tweet: ‘Get A Grip Man’

After President Donald Trump claimed Friday morning that John Podesta “refused” to give federal investigators a hacked email server and that “everyone” at the G20 summit was talking about it, the former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman hit back with his own tweetstorm.

Podesta, whose personal emails were hacked during the 2016 election, called Trump a “whack job” and noted that he never ran the Democratic National Committee, which was the victim of a separate cyberattack.

“Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President,” he wrote:

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
