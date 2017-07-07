Podesta Hits Back At ‘Whack Job’ Trump Over Server Tweet: ‘Get A Grip Man’

After President Donald Trump claimed Friday morning that John Podesta “refused” to give federal investigators a hacked email server and that “everyone” at the G20 summit was talking about it, the former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman hit back with his own tweetstorm.

Podesta, whose personal emails were hacked during the 2016 election, called Trump a “whack job” and noted that he never ran the Democratic National Committee, which was the victim of a separate cyberattack.

“Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President,” he wrote:

1/ On a x-country road trip with my wife; — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

2/ Pulled in for a pit stop in E. Fairmont W. Va. to see that our whack job POTUS @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about me at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

3/ Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

4/ Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

5/ BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

6/ God only knows what you’ll be raving about on twitter by the time we get to Utah. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017