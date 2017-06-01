TPM Livewire

Pittsburgh Mayor Rejects Trump Citing The City To Support Climate Decision

Keith Srakocic/AP
The mayor of Pittsburgh clapped back at President Donald Trump on Thursday after Trump cited the city as a justification for withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The United States joins two nations — Syria, in a civil war, and Nicaragua, who thought the accord didn’t go far enough — in not participating in the voluntary, historic agreement.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump said, arguing that “We want fair treatment for its citizens and we want fair treatment for our taxpayers. We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won’t be. They won’t be.”

Bill Peduto, the city’s mayor, answered quickly:

The chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Nancy Patton Mills, piled on:

So did the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, for that matter:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
