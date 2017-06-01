Pittsburgh Mayor Rejects Trump Citing The City To Support Climate Decision

The mayor of Pittsburgh clapped back at President Donald Trump on Thursday after Trump cited the city as a justification for withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The United States joins two nations — Syria, in a civil war, and Nicaragua, who thought the accord didn’t go far enough — in not participating in the voluntary, historic agreement.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump said, arguing that “We want fair treatment for its citizens and we want fair treatment for our taxpayers. We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won’t be. They won’t be.”

Bill Peduto, the city’s mayor, answered quickly:

The United States joins Syria, Nicaragua & Russia in deciding not to participate with world's Paris Agreement. It's now up to cities to lead — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement @HillaryClinton https://t.co/cibJyT7MAK — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

The chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Nancy Patton Mills, piled on:

So did the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, for that matter: