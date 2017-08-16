Report: Ex-FBI Counterespionage Chief Leaves Mueller’s Russia Probe Team

A top FBI investigator who oversaw the probe into Hillary Clinton’s email set-up has stepped down from his role on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, ABC News reported Wednesday.

Peter Strzok, previously the head of the FBI’s counterespionage section, left Mueller’s team and is working in the FBI’s human resources division, unnamed sources told ABC News.

A spokesman for the Mueller probe declined to comment on the ABC News report.

Strzok was involved in the FBI’s Russia investigation in its infancy last summer, but only joined Mueller’s team last month, according to a CNN report at the time.