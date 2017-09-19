TPM Livewire

New York GOP Rep. Skeptical Of Last-Ditch Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill

PIN-IT
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By Published September 19, 2017 8:49 am

Rep. Pete King (R-NY) voted for the House bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, but he said Monday that he may not be able to support the latest attempt to repeal the health care law that’s currently gaining steam in the Senate.

“Right now, I don’t see how I could vote for it,” King told the Washington Post. “It’s extremely damaging to New York.”

He told the Post that New York would “do worse as far as Medicaid funds” go in the bill pushed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) than under the legislation passed through the House earlier this year. King said that he voted for the House bill assuming that Senate’s version would include more funding for Medicaid.

“Whether it was right to have the Medicaid expansion in the first place, the fact is, it’s in place now,” he said. “You have local governments and hospitals, basically the health-care apparatus in New York, is conditioned and based upon getting that funding, and it would be extremely damaging.”

He said that the Graham-Cassidy bill appeals “to the rural states at the expense of the urban, suburban states like New York.”

“So as of now, I’m a no, and I don’t see myself changing on that,” he said.

New York Republicans in the House may also be skeptical of the current Senate bill because it does not include a New York-specific amendment called the “Buffalo Buy Out” included in the legislation passed by the House. Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) told the Washington Post he was unsure about the Senate bill given that it does not include that amendment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Parts Of The World 'Are Going To Hell': Trump Unleashes At UN Like It's A Rally about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump emphasized during his remarks Tuesday to the United Nations General Assembly...

Schumer: 'Grossly Irresponsible' To Vote On O'Care Repeal Without CBO Score about 2 hours ago

Speaking from the Senate floor Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted his Republican colleagues’...

Report: Trump Officials Quashed Study Showing Refugees' Net Benefit To US about 2 hours ago

Trump administration officials nixed a study that found refugees had brought in more government revenue overall...

Sean Spicer Says He Regrets Going After Reporters Over Inauguration Crowd Size about 3 hours ago

Fresh off an appearance at the Emmy Awards, where he made light of his...

Trump Trashes Iran Nuclear Deal As An 'Embarrassment' At The UN about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump spent much of his address to the United Nations General Assembly...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.