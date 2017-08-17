TPM Livewire

Rep. Peter King Calls On Trump To Fire Bannon: ‘He Should Go’

PIN-IT
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Published August 17, 2017 4:21 pm

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to fire chief White House strategist Steve Bannon for his remarks on race and foreign policy.

“I think it’s important for the President to fire Steve Bannon. He should go,” King said in an interview with ABC7.

King cited remarks Bannon made on the record to American Prospect editor Robert Kuttner dismissing “ethno-nationalism” as a “fringe element” and saying Republicans “can crush the Democrats” if “the left is focused on race and identity.”

“That to me is exploiting the racial issue. That can’t be allowed,” King said. “Also the fact that he is undercutting the President, the secretary of defense, the secretary of state and the head of the National Security Council on North Korea. To me, his time in the White House should be over.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Rep. Peter King Calls On Trump To Fire Bannon: 'He Should Go' 32 seconds ago

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to fire chief...

Trump Immediately Condemns Van Attack In Barcelona, Calls It Terror about 2 hours ago

Just hours after a truck plowed through the historic Las Ramblas district in Barcelona, Spain...

MSNBC Hosts Tear Into Trump Campaign Adviser: 'You Can't Just Lie On TV' about 2 hours ago

"MSNBC Live" co-hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday took an adviser to...

Cleveland Clinic Yanks Fundraiser From Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club about 2 hours ago

The Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit health care network, announced on Thursday that it no longer...

University: Robert E. Lee Statue Near Entrance Of Duke Chapel Vandalized about 2 hours ago

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee near the entrance of the Duke University...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.