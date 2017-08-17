Rep. Peter King Calls On Trump To Fire Bannon: ‘He Should Go’

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to fire chief White House strategist Steve Bannon for his remarks on race and foreign policy.

“I think it’s important for the President to fire Steve Bannon. He should go,” King said in an interview with ABC7.

King cited remarks Bannon made on the record to American Prospect editor Robert Kuttner dismissing “ethno-nationalism” as a “fringe element” and saying Republicans “can crush the Democrats” if “the left is focused on race and identity.”

“That to me is exploiting the racial issue. That can’t be allowed,” King said. “Also the fact that he is undercutting the President, the secretary of defense, the secretary of state and the head of the National Security Council on North Korea. To me, his time in the White House should be over.”