TPM Livewire

Dept. Of Energy Boosts Perry: ‘Winning’ Fight Against Climate Scientists

PIN-IT
Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published July 27, 2017 3:40 pm

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and his department’s communications staff on Thursday boosted an opinion piece praising Perry’s apparent ignorance of the scientific consensus that carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions are the primary cause of climate change.

The Energy Department’s press staff first tweeted a link to the column published in the Hill, which Perry then retweeted from his own account.

In the editorial, Canadian economist Ross McKitrick — who does not appear to have advanced degrees in any scientific fields and was the subject of a column titled “Is climate disinformer Ross McKitrick dishonest or dumb?” — praised Perry for giving a “cautious response to an awkward question.”

Asked on CNBC whether he believed carbon dioxide emissions were the primary driving force behind global temperature and climate changes, Perry replied, “No, most likely the primary control knob is the ocean waters and this environment that we live in.”

“This idea that science is just absolutely settled and if you don’t believe it’s settled then somehow you’re another neanderthal, that is so inappropriate from my perspective,” he added.

Perry’s response was at odds with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s conclusion on the subject.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dept. Of Energy Boosts Perry: 'Winning' Fight Against Climate Scientists 12 seconds ago

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and his department's communications staff on Thursday boosted an opinion piece...

Sanders Won't Say If Trump Has Confidence In Chief Of Staff Priebus 34 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday would not say whether President...

Boy Scout Leader Apologizes 'That Politics Were Inserted' Into Jamboree 55 minutes ago

A top executive at Boy Scouts of America apologized Thursday for “the political rhetoric...

After Feud, Fox Buys Full Page ‘Fox And Friends’ Ad In New York Times about 2 hours ago

The hosts of “Fox and Friends” opened up their show Thursday morning by touting...

DOJ: Civil Rights Act Doesn't Cover Discrimination Against Gay Employees about 2 hours ago

The Department of Justice filed a brief on Wednesday evening weighing in on a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.