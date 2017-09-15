Pence Press Secretary Stepping Down To Do ‘Surrogate’ Work For VP And Trump

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Marc Lotter will leave the White House at the end of the month to serve as a “top surrogate” outside the administration, Lotter told TPM on Friday.

Axios first reported Lotter’s move, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

Lotter told TPM there’s no definitive plan for what all his work on the outside will entail, but his promotion of President Donald Trump and Pence’s policies will include TV appearances, among other things.

“It gives me an ability to expand upon and the ability to talk about their messages and what they’re doing in their political efforts,” he said, calling it a more “expansive” role.

He will stay at the White House until the end of September to help transition the office and hire someone to replace him as press secretary, he said.

Lotter said he met Pence in 1996 when they were both working in the media. He went on to serve in Pence’s administration when he was governor of Indiana and on his gubernatorial re-election campaign.

He was hired as Pence’s traveling press secretary when Trump announced Pence as his running mate and has been serving under the Vice President since Trump was sworn into office.