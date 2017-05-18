TPM Livewire

Pence Insists He Didn’t Know DOJ Was Investigating Flynn For Turkey Lobbying

PIN-IT
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published May 18, 2017 1:53 pm

Vice President Mike Pence is not backing down from his claim that he learned nothing about ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lobbying work for the Turkish government until March. The New York Times revealed that Flynn told the Trump transition team – which Pence chaired – he was under federal investigation for that work in January.

Pence “stands by his comments in March upon first hearing the news regarding General Flynn’s ties to Turkey and fully supports the president’s decision to ask for General Flynn’s resignation,” his office said in a statement to USA Today.

According to the Times, Flynn informed the transition team’s chief lawyer Don McGahn on Jan. 4 that he was under investigation by the Justice Department for receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to lobby on behalf of Turkey during the presidential campaign. McGahn now serves as White House counsel.

Flynn’s lawyer provided additional information to transition team lawyers in a subsequent meeting two days later, the newspaper reported.

Pence was the head of the Trump transition team, but, by his account, was never even made aware that Flynn was working as a lobbyist for a foreign government.

In March, after Flynn retroactively registered as a foreign agent with the Justice Department, Pence told Fox News that this was the first time he had learned about Flynn’s lobbying.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Pence Insists He Didn’t Know DOJ Was Investigating Flynn For Turkey Lobbying 7 seconds ago

Vice President Mike Pence is not backing down from his claim that he learned nothing...

Trump Said To Nix Stop At Ancient Israeli Site After He Couldn't Land Chopper On It 32 seconds ago

President Donald Trump canceled a planned speech at the historic mountain fortress of Masada in Israel after...

Report: Ex-Turkey Lobbyist Flynn Stopped Anti-ISIS Operation That Turkey Opposed about 1 hours ago

Fired national security adviser Michael Flynn put a hold on a military operation against...

GOPer Knocks Trump Admin Over Flynn: 'Terrible Failure Of Judgment And Vetting' about 2 hours ago

A Republican congressman called Michael Flynn's brief stint as national security adviser “indefensible” in...

Ryan: Special Counsel Is 'Perfectly Appropriate' In Russia Probe about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Thursday that the appointment of former FBI Director...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.