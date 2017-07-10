TPM Livewire

Report: Pence Hosts Dinners For Top GOP Donors At His Official Residence

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Frame USA facility, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Springdale, Ohio. Pence visited Ohio to discuss healthcare and other issues while engaging in a "listening session" with small business owners. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/AP
Published July 10, 2017 11:05 am

Vice President Mike Pence has been hosting major Republican donors at his private taxpayer-funded residence in Washington, D.C., according to a Sunday report in the New York Times.

The dinners were attended by donors who helped Pence and President Donald Trump win the 2016 election, as well as by company executives and fundraisers who could be key to the pair’s re-election.

Pence’s press secretary, Marc Lotter, told the New York Times that Pence has not used the dinners to fundraise, which would break campaign finance laws. He’s also not the first to invite donors to the White House or the Vice President’s residence.

Aides to Pence who helped found America First Policies and America First Action, two groups that support Trump’s presidency, helped the Vice President organize the dinners. Katie Walsh, an adviser to America First Policies, told the Times that the group has not used the dinners to solicit fundraisers.

Read the full report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
