TPM Livewire

Pence Says Suggestion He’s Planning 2020 Run Is ‘Laughable And Absurd’

PIN-IT
Republican vice-presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence looks down at the debate floor from a television booth before the start of the third and final presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/AP
By Published August 6, 2017 3:26 pm

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday forcefully denied a New York Times article suggesting that he is positioning himself to run for president in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not seek re-election.

“Today’s article in the New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team,” Pence said in a statement.

The New York Times on Sunday reported that “multiple advisers” to the vice president have “intimated to party donors” that he might launch a presidential campaign if Trump does not run again.

“The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration,” Pence said.

He said his “entire team will continue to focus all our efforts to advance the President’s agenda and see him re-elected in 2020.”

“Any suggestion otherwise is both laughable and absurd,” Pence said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Pence Says Suggestion He's Planning 2020 Run Is 'Laughable And Absurd' 19 seconds ago

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday forcefully denied a New York Times article suggesting...

Jeh Johnson Warns Sessions On Leak Crackdown: 'Bad Facts Make Bad Law' about 3 hours ago

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Sunday warned Attorney General Jeff Sessions that...

GOP Senator: 'No Question' Bill To Shield Mueller Is Directed At Trump about 4 hours ago

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Sunday said there is "no question" a bill he...

GOP Sen. Cotton Says He Doesn't See Bills To Shield Mueller 'Going Very Far' about 4 hours ago

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday said he does not expect legislation to shield...

Conway: Bills To Shield Mueller From Trump Are All Based On 'Hypotheticals' about 5 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump has not...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.