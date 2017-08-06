Pence Says Suggestion He’s Planning 2020 Run Is ‘Laughable And Absurd’

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday forcefully denied a New York Times article suggesting that he is positioning himself to run for president in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not seek re-election.

“Today’s article in the New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team,” Pence said in a statement.

The New York Times on Sunday reported that “multiple advisers” to the vice president have “intimated to party donors” that he might launch a presidential campaign if Trump does not run again.

“The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration,” Pence said.

He said his “entire team will continue to focus all our efforts to advance the President’s agenda and see him re-elected in 2020.”

“Any suggestion otherwise is both laughable and absurd,” Pence said.