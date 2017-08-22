Pence: Build More Statues Instead Of Taking Down Confederate Monuments

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said he would rather build more monuments to “tell the whole story of America” than tear down Confederate monuments in public spaces.

On “Fox and Friends,” Pence said the decision to keep or take down the monuments “should always be a local decision, and with regard to the U.S. capital should be state decisions.”

“But I’m someone who believes in more monuments, not less monuments,” he said. “What we ought to do is we ought to remember our history. But we also ought to celebrate the progress that we’ve made since that history.”

Pence said “communities can have conversations about what displays happen.”

“We ought to be celebrating the men and women who have helped our nation move toward a more perfect union and tell the whole story of America,” he said. “What we have to walk away from is a desire by some to erase parts of our history just in the name of some contemporary political cause.”