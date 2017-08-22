TPM Livewire

Pence: Build More Statues Instead Of Taking Down Confederate Monuments

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech at the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, in Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Pence is on a official visit to Argentina until Wednesday, when he will be heading to Chile on a week-long visit to Latin America.(AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor R. Caivano/AP
By Published August 22, 2017 10:19 am

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said he would rather build more monuments to “tell the whole story of America” than tear down Confederate monuments in public spaces.

On “Fox and Friends,” Pence said the decision to keep or take down the monuments “should always be a local decision, and with regard to the U.S. capital should be state decisions.”

“But I’m someone who believes in more monuments, not less monuments,” he said. “What we ought to do is we ought to remember our history. But we also ought to celebrate the progress that we’ve made since that history.”

Pence said “communities can have conversations about what displays happen.”

“We ought to be celebrating the men and women who have helped our nation move toward a more perfect union and tell the whole story of America,” he said. “What we have to walk away from is a desire by some to erase parts of our history just in the name of some contemporary political cause.”

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Pence: Build More Statues Instead Of Taking Down Confederate Monuments

