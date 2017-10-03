TPM Livewire

Pence’s Chief Of Staff Suggests ‘Purge’ Of Lawmakers Who Don’t Support Trump

PIN-IT
Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published October 3, 2017 4:45 pm

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff on Tuesday floated the possibility of a party “purge” of Republican lawmakers who don’t support President Donald Trump.

“Just imagine the possibilities of what can happen if our entire party unifies behind him,” Pence’s chief of staff Nick Ayers said at a Republican National Committee event at the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, Politico reported, citing an audio recording of Ayers’ remarks.

“If — and this sounds crass — we can purge the handful of people who continue to work to defeat him,” Ayers added, according to the report.

Ayers, once dubbed “the most hated campaign operative in America,” warned that Republican lawmakers are “on track to get shellacked” in the 2018 midterm elections if they fail to pass Trump’s agenda.

Asked how wealthy donors could push Trump-supporting lawmakers to “change the current leadership in both the Senate and the House,” Ayers said he was not speaking on Pence’s or Trump’s behalf and recommended a boycott.

“If I were you, I would not only stop donating, I would form a coalition of all the other major donors, and just say two things. We’re definitely not giving to you, number one. And number two, if you don’t have this done by Dec. 31, we’re going out, we’re recruiting opponents, we’re maxing out to their campaigns, and we’re funding super PACs to defeat all of you,” he said, according to the report.

Ayers added, “Because, look, if we’re going to be in the minority again we might as well have a minority who are with us as opposed to the minority who helped us become a minority.”

At the end of the meeting, an attendee asked Ayers to clarify his advice, saying, “Are we all willing, in order to get the tax bill passed, to contact all the people we donate money to — which is a long list — and tell them the money stops coming if they don’t get something done!”

“If there’s one exception to that, that’s the RNC,” Ayers said, according to Politico. “But yes.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Pence's Chief Of Staff Suggests 'Purge' Of Lawmakers Who Don't Support Trump 6 seconds ago

Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff on Tuesday floated the possibility of a...

Schumer: 'Boggles The Mind' For Trump To Complain About PR's Hurricane Costs about 2 hours ago

Alice Ollstein contributed reporting from Washington, D.C.  Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tore...

Ryan Reportedly Urged White House Not To Fire Tom Price about 2 hours ago

Shortly before the White House announced that Tom Price would resign from his role...

GOP Sen. Says Trump Wants Congress To Protect Only Current DACA Recipients about 2 hours ago

After dining with President Donald Trump on Monday night, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said...

Office Of Special Counsel Reprimands Haley For Endorsing GOP Candidate about 3 hours ago

The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) on Tuesday reprimanded United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for violating...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.