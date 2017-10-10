TPM Livewire

Pelosi: Dems May Withhold Votes On Spending Bills To Get DACA Agreement

PIN-IT
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By Published October 10, 2017 7:54 am

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) indicated to the Washington Post on Monday that Democrats may consider withholding their votes for a spending bill in December unless they can reach an agreement with Republicans on legislation restoring the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections.

Pelosi told the Washington Post that she intends “to use every possibility” to reach a deal protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as minors.

“We’re not at that place yet,” she added, per the Post. “Right now, we’re trying to get Republicans to vote on what we believe.”

The White House on Sunday announced a list of demands for any deal restoring some protections for DACA recipients that could tank a potential deal with Democrats. The Trump administration demanded that any agreement include funding for the border wall, curb legal immigration and limit the relatives that immigrants can bring to the U.S.

The list of hard-line immigration demands runs against the supposed tentative agreement that President Donald Trump reached with Democratic leaders. Pelosi told the Washington Post that she still believes Trump wants to protect DACA recipients, but that his staff proposed a list of demands that could threaten a DACA deal.

“I do believe the President when he says he wants to protect the dreamers. I do not think what his staff put forward is in furtherance of that. In fact, it’s endangering them,” Pelosi said.

Trump on Tuesday morning defended the hard-line immigration proposals issued by the White House, arguing that it would be challenging to work with Democrats on immigration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: If Tillerson Really Called Me A Moron, We Should Take An IQ Test 28 minutes ago

Still reeling from reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a "moron,"...

Twitter Blocks Blackburn Ad That Claims She Halted 'Sale Of Baby Body Parts’ about 1 hours ago

Twitter has blocked a top Republican representative from advertising her Senate campaign video on...

Pelosi: Dems May Withhold Votes On Spending Bills To Get DACA Agreement about 1 hours ago

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) indicated to the Washington Post on Monday that...

Trump Threatens NFL Tax Breaks In Early-Morning Tweetstorm about 2 hours ago

Up early Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump fired off several tweets referring to his...

RNC Chair: Trump Accusations 'Not Even Comparable' To Those Against Weinstein about 16 hours ago

RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel on Monday defended President Donald Trump against comparisons to Harvey Weinstein,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.