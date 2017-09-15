TPM Livewire

Pelosi During Sit-Down With Trump: ‘Do Women Get To Talk Around Here?’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
During a meeting with President Trump on Wednesday to discuss a deal on DACA in which she was the only woman at the table, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly asserted herself early on.

In a sweeping piece outlining the confusion that ensued after Trump agreed to a deal with Democrats that would protect recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and enhance border security without funding for the border wall, The Washington Post reported that Pelosi spoke up after being interrupted by the 10 men at the table.

When Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asked what the President would get out of a deal with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Pelosi reportedly began to answer, saying Trump would get the cooperation of Democrats.

But she was interrupted by several men at the table who spoke over her and each other.

“Do the women get to talk around here?” Pelosi reportedly asked.

She wasn’t interrupted again, two people familiar with the meeting told the Post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
Pelosi During Sit-Down With Trump: 'Do Women Get To Talk Around Here?'

