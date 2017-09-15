Pelosi During Sit-Down With Trump: ‘Do Women Get To Talk Around Here?’

During a meeting with President Trump on Wednesday to discuss a deal on DACA in which she was the only woman at the table, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly asserted herself early on.

In a sweeping piece outlining the confusion that ensued after Trump agreed to a deal with Democrats that would protect recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and enhance border security without funding for the border wall, The Washington Post reported that Pelosi spoke up after being interrupted by the 10 men at the table.

When Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asked what the President would get out of a deal with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Pelosi reportedly began to answer, saying Trump would get the cooperation of Democrats.

But she was interrupted by several men at the table who spoke over her and each other.

“Do the women get to talk around here?” Pelosi reportedly asked.

She wasn’t interrupted again, two people familiar with the meeting told the Post.