TPM Livewire

Ryan Shrugs Off Possibility Trump Could Fire Sessions: ‘That’s His Prerogative’

PIN-IT
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens during a news conference with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, following a closed-door meeting with the GOP caucus at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Pence and Ryan promised repeal of President Obama’s health care law now that the GOP is in charge of White House and Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 10:57 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday declined to criticize President Donald Trump for lashing out at his attorney general when asked about the chance that Trump could fire Jeff Sessions as head of the Justice Department.

“The President gets to decide what his personnel is, you all know that. He is the executive branch,” Ryan said when asked if he was concerned that Trump could fire Sessions and appoint a new attorney general, who could in turn fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

“He determines who is hired and fired in the executive branch. That’s his prerogative,” Ryan continued. “If he has concerns or questions or problems with the attorney general, I’m sure he will bring them up with him himself.”

Asked if it would amount to obstruction of justice for Trump to fire the attorney general over his frustration that Sessions had recused himself from the Russia probe, Ryan similarly demurred.

“It’s up to the President to decide what his personnel decisions is [sic] and any possible thought that comes from that,” he said. “If he has concerns about anyone in the administration, their conduct or their jobs, I’m sure he is going to talk to them directly.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Leaders Tout Motion To Proceed As 'Beginning' Of O'Care Repeal Process 2 minutes ago

After Senate Republicans voted to proceed Tuesday afternoon on the repeal of Obamacare, GOP...

Trump Thanks GOP For Voting To Move Forward On Nebulous O'Care Repeal Bill 2 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked Senate Republicans for voting to open debate on...

Trump On Whether Sessions Stays On As AG: 'Time Will Tell, Time Will Tell' 8 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to say whether he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions...

McCain Decries Partisanship After Voting To Begin Debate On Obamacare Repeal 13 minutes ago

Returning to the Senate floor after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain...

Protesters Berate Senators Ahead Of Obamacare Vote: 'Kill The Bill!' about 1 hours ago

A group of about a dozen protesters, many of them clad in white lab...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.