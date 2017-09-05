TPM Livewire

Ryan: Trump’s Termination Of DACA Program ‘Fulfills A Promise’ He Made

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks during a news conference on the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published September 5, 2017 11:32 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday said President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program “fulfills a promise.”

“Ending this program fulfills a promise that President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches,” Ryan said in a statement.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday announced the DACA program was “being rescinded” and will not accept applications starting Wednesday.

“It is important that those affected have clarity on how this interim period will be carried out,” Ryan said.

Early Tuesday morning, Trump indicated that he would pass the buck to Congress to come up with a legislative solution to help undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children, who the program granted legal protection.

“Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!” Trump tweeted.

Ryan said the fate of DACA recipients was “one of many immigration issues” that Congress “failed to adequately address over the years.”

“The President has called on Congress to act,” he said. “It is my hope that the House and Senate, with the President’s leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
