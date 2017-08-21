TPM Livewire

Ryan Says ‘There Is No Moral Relativism’ When It Comes To Neo-Nazis

PIN-IT
Amid struggles within his own party, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., discusses the Republican agenda as he faces reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 30, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published August 21, 2017 10:47 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Monday condemned white nationalists and declared that there were “no sides” to the violence at a rally earlier this month in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The immediate condemnations from left, right, and center affirmed that there is no confusion about right and wrong here. There are no sides,” Ryan said in a statement on Monday. “There is no other argument. We will not tolerate this hateful ideology in our society.”

The statement comes about a week after President Donald Trump failed to fully denounce white nationalists in the wake of a car attack at the rally that killed one counter-protester and injured at least 19 others. The President initially blamed “many sides” for the violence.

“I still firmly believe this hate exists only on the fringes. But so long as it exists, we need to talk about it. We need to call it what it is. And so long as it is weaponized for fear and terror, we need to confront it and defeat it,” Ryan’s statement continued. “That is why we all need to make clear there is no moral relativism when it comes to neo-Nazis. We cannot allow the slightest ambiguity on such a fundamental question.”

The statement is Ryan’s most robust response to the attack and to Trump’s comments on it. Last week, the speaker wrote that “white supremacy is repulsive” shortly after Trump’s off-the-rails press conference during which he backslid into blaming “both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville.

Ryan said in the statement that “the notion that anyone is intrinsically superior to anyone else runs completely counter to our founding principles.” He did not directly call out Trump, but said American leaders have a responsibility to promote those principles.

“Those principles make America special. They by no means make us perfect. We may never fully eradicate this scourge. After all, this republic is defined by its often winding pursuit of a more perfect union,” the statement read. “But it is that chase that sets us apart. It is the notion we are always trying to be better. This goes especially for our leaders. Those of us entrusted with the privilege to serve and represent the American people have an obligation to challenge us to push beyond the passions of the moment.”

Read Ryan’s full statement here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ryan Says 'There Is No Moral Relativism' When It Comes To Neo-Nazis 10 seconds ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Monday condemned white nationalists and declared that there...

Collins: 'Too Difficult To Say' Whether Trump Will Be GOP Nominee In 2020 1 minute ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Monday said it's too hard to tell whether President...

Gorka’s PhD Adviser: He’s A Good Trump ‘Bulldog’ But No Counterterrorism Expert 9 minutes ago

The latest takedown of the thin credentials of Sebastian Gorka, President Donald Trump's deputy assistant...

Former Trump Spox: Slavery Is Actually Part Of America’s 'Good History' 19 minutes ago

Former spokesperson for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Katrina Pierson, appeared on "Fox and Friends" Monday...

WaPo: GOP Groups Have Spent $1.3 Million At Trump Properties In 2017 about 1 hours ago

The Republican National Committee, Republican Governors Association, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and at...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.