TPM Livewire

Ryan: GOP Is Sticking ‘With Trump’ Despite Election Day Rout By Dems

PIN-IT
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets reporters as the White House and congressional Republicans are finalizing a tax plan, at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Ryan began his remarks by promising help for devastated Puerto Rico, calling it a "humanitarian crisis." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published November 8, 2017 11:46 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday said Republicans are sticking with President Donald Trump and his policies, despite a thorough state-level rout Tuesday night as Democrats won coast-to-coast victories.

“Democrats are saying, this is the beginning of our turnaround. What do you take from Ed Gillespie’s significant loss yesterday?” Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked Ryan on his radio show, referring to the Virginia gubernatorial race.

“Obviously, you know, Democrats are going to do that, and we would be saying the same kind of thing,” Ryan said. “That’s the way the spin works on these things.”

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) swept to a blowout victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race over former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie.

Ryan said the election results show that Republicans need to pass legislation.

“We’ve got to get our job done,” he said.

Asked whether elected Republican officials are having second thoughts about adopting Trump’s policies and positions wholesale after their Election Day rout, Ryan said Republicans “already made that choice.”

“Is it going to be a choice for Republicans, Bush or Trump?” Kilmeade asked, referring to former President George W. Bush.

“We already made that choice. We’re with Trump. We already made that choice. That’s a choice we made at the beginning of the year. That’s a choice we made during the campaign,” Ryan said. “We ran on a joint agenda with Donald Trump.”

Voters rejected that agenda on Tuesday, and Democratic candidates swept statewide offices, beating Republican candidates who adopted Trump’s rhetoric and policies as their own.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Fox News Buries Its Head In The Sand After State-Level Bloodbath For GOP 33 minutes ago

After Democrats swept state-level elections on Tuesday night to win decisive victories from coast...

GOP Virginia Rep.: Democratic Win In Virginia Was 'Referendum' On Trump about 2 hours ago

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) said there were plenty of factors that contributed to Democrat...

Reports: DOJ Could Seek CNN Sale Before AT&T-Time Warner Merger about 2 hours ago

The Department of Justice told AT&T that it would need to sell off CNN...

Doc: O'Reilly Contract Barred Fox From Firing Him Unless Claims Proven In Court about 2 hours ago

Although several women had accused then-Fox News host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment, forcing...

RNC Chair Challenges Trump’s Claims That Gillespie Didn’t ‘Embrace Me’ about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump was quick to distance himself from the Virginia gubernatorial candidate he...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.