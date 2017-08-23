TPM Livewire

Ryan: ‘I Don’t Think It’s In Our Interest’ To Shut Down Gov’t For Trump’s Wall

Don Ryan/AP
By Published August 23, 2017 2:30 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday said he doesn’t “think a government shutdown is necessary,” though President Donald Trump has suggested he would be willing to threaten a shutdown to get funding for his proposed border wall.

“I don’t think a government shutdown is necessary, and I don’t think most people want to see a government shutdown, ourselves included,” Ryan said in a press conference in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Ryan said “Congress in the House has already done its work on this issue” and passed the buck to the Senate.

“Given the time of year it is, and the rest of the appropriations we have to do, we’re going to need more time to complete our appropriations process, particularly in the Senate,” he said.

Trump on Tuesday night suggested he would push to tie funding for his proposed border wall to a government spending bill Congress must pass in the fall to avert a shutdown.

“I don’t think anyone’s interested in having a shutdown. I don’t think it’s in our interest to do so,” Ryan said. “I don’t think you have to choose between the two.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City.
