TPM Livewire

Ryan Says Press Has A ‘Right’ To Write Anything After Trump Attacks Media

PIN-IT
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., left, answers questions during an interview at the Associated Press bureau in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published October 12, 2017 12:09 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Thursday that he was a “constitutional conservative” when it came to the freedom of the press, but he avoided criticizing President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on the press.

Trump said Wednesday that it was “disgusting” that the press could write anything, and separately pondered challenging the broadcasting licenses of news networks with whose coverage he disagreed.

Asked about the comments at a press briefing Thursday, Ryan joked to the reporter who brought up Trump’s comments: “Are you from NBC?”

NBC News reported that Trump had expressed a desire to increase America’s nuclear arsenal by nearly 10-fold in a meeting with senior national security officials over the summer. Trump on Wednesday fiercely denied the report and suggested NBC News and other outlets invented anonymous sources, though he has been known to give reporters off-the-record tips frequently.

“Do you agree with the President’s interpretation of the First Amendment?” the reporter asked Ryan.

“I’m a constitutional conservative,” he responded. “I’m for the First Amendment. I don’t always agree and like what you guys write, but you have a right to do it. And I’m a constitutional conservative, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”

“Does it concern you that the President seems to disagree?” the reporter asked.

“This is how I see it,” Ryan said, before moving on.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Speaker Ryan Shrugs Off Trump's Attacks On GOPers: 'It's What He Does' 17 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said that he and and other congressional...

It's Not Me, It's You: John Kelly Lectures The Press To 'Get Better Sources' about 3 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly told the White House press corps Thursday...

Kelly: Trump’s Tweet Was Accurate, U.S. Will Stay In PR ‘Until The Job Is Done’ about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump does, in fact, believe the people of Puerto Rico are U.S....

WH Chief Of Staff Meets The Press: 'I Don't Think I'm Being Fired Today' about 3 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly took over the White House press briefing...

CNN: Lynch Scheduled To Meet with Congressional Investigators Next Week about 4 hours ago

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch will voluntarily meet with congressional investigators next week as...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.