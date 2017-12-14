TPM Livewire

Paul Ryan to American Public: Do Your Patriotic Duty, Have More Kids

PIN-IT
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., flanked by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., left, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., updates reporters on the GOP tax bill following their weekly policy meeting, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published December 14, 2017 1:12 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) thinks America has a people problem.

“I’m riffing here,” the speaker admitted, before listing three bullet points of “things we’re trying to do right now to get this economy humming to reach its potential”: Fixing the “regulatory problem,” passing Republicans’ bill to slash taxes for corporations and the wealthy, and people.

“People,” Ryan said bluntly. “This is going to be the new economic challenge for America. People. Baby boomers are retiring. I did my part, but, you know, we need to have higher birth rates in this country, meaning, baby boomers are retiring and we have fewer people following them in the work force.”

By doing “his part,” Ryan seemed to be referring to his three children. Low birthrates negatively affect tax revenue: If there are fewer people paying taxes the government will take in less money, especially if Republicans succeed in massively lowering taxes for the country’s wealthiest individuals and corporations.

According to disclosures they made during the 2012 presidential election, Paul and Janna Ryan paid an effective tax rate of 15.9 and 20 percent in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

“We have something like a 90 percent increase in the retirement population in America, but only a 19 percent increase in the working population in America,” he continued. “So what do we have to do? Be smarter, more efficient, more technology? Still going to need more people. And when we have tens of millions of people right here in this country falling short of their potential, not working, not looking for a job, or not in school getting a skill to get a job, that’s a problem.”

It’s true that America’s birth rate has dipped over the past decade since the Great Recession, according to World Bank data. But, after a dramatic drop between 1960 and 1975 — reflected worldwide — it has stayed mostly fairly in the following decades.

A spokesperson for Ryan did not respond to TPM’s request to clarify his comments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Paul Ryan to American Public: Do Your Patriotic Duty, Have More Kids 20 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) thinks America has a people problem. “I’m riffing here,”...

Longtime NYT Publisher Sulzberger Jr. Announces He Will Pass Job To His Son about 2 hours ago

The Times, it is a’changing. Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., who has been the publisher...

Thune: 'It's Over' For Roy Moore And Republicans Must 'Move On' about 2 hours ago

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, stressed on Thursday...

Blake Farenthold Won't Seek Reelection Amid Claims Of Harassment about 3 hours ago

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) will not seek reelection when his term is up in...

Doug Jones To Roy Moore: 'It's Time To Move On' about 3 hours ago

Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) urged his defeated Republican competitor to give it up on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.