Trump Jr., Manafort To Testify Before Senate Panel Next Week

Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 19, 2017 6:21 pm

President Donald Trump’s eldest son and former campaign chairman are slated to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week.

Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are among the big-ticket names now expected at a July 26 hearing as part of that panel’s probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and the foreign dealings of a number of the President’s associates.

Trump Jr. recently made a raft of headlines for his previously undisclosed participation in a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting that was explicitly billed as a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign. Manafort, who also attended the meeting, has long been under investigation by authorities for his work on behalf of a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party and his complex web of real estate dealings.

Another individual with ties to the attendees at the Trump Tower meeting is also expected to testify: William Browder, a London-based businessman, has lobbied for sanctions legislation that some of the Russian attendees at the meeting have worked to roll back.

The committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller had cleared Manafort and Trump Jr. to testify publicly.

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
