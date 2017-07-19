Trump Jr., Manafort To Testify Before Senate Panel Next Week

President Donald Trump’s eldest son and former campaign chairman are slated to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week.

Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort are among the big-ticket names now expected at a July 26 hearing as part of that panel’s probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and the foreign dealings of a number of the President’s associates.

Trump Jr. recently made a raft of headlines for his previously undisclosed participation in a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting that was explicitly billed as a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign. Manafort, who also attended the meeting, has long been under investigation by authorities for his work on behalf of a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party and his complex web of real estate dealings.

Another individual with ties to the attendees at the Trump Tower meeting is also expected to testify: William Browder, a London-based businessman, has lobbied for sanctions legislation that some of the Russian attendees at the meeting have worked to roll back.

The committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller had cleared Manafort and Trump Jr. to testify publicly.