Ossoff Hits Trump Over Reports US Will Pull Out Of Paris Climate Pact

John Bazemore/AP
By Published June 1, 2017 11:11 am

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate in the special election to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia, on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump for considering withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

“I agree with our military, our intelligence community, and peer-reviewed science that climate change is a major threat to our prosperity and our security, and if we walk away from this historic agreement now, history will condemn us,” Ossoff said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Trump is expected to announce his decision on the Paris agreement Thursday afternoon, and reports this week indicated he will announce the United States will leave the global climate pact.

Ossoff will face off against Republican Karen Handel on June 20 in the Georgia special election. Democrats are hopeful they can flip the red district in the suburbs of Atlanta, given Trump’s minuscule margin of victory there in November.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
