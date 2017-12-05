TPM Livewire

Orrin Hatch: Trump Had No Choice But To Endorse Roy Moore

PIN-IT
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chairman of the tax-writing Finance Committee, arrives at the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to work on the stalled GOP effort to overhaul the tax code, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published December 5, 2017 8:36 am

Calling the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore incidents that occurred “decades ago,” Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) told reporters Monday that the President had no choice but to endorse Moore.

“I don’t think he had any choice but to do that,” Hatch told reporters who traveled with President Donald Trump to Utah on Monday, according to Bloomberg. “He needs every Republican he can get so he can put his agenda through. So, that’s the only Republican you can possibly get down there.”

Upon initial news that multiple women had come forward alleging that Moore had pursued relationships or made inappropriate sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s, Hatch and several Republican leaders in Congress said if the allegations were true, Moore should step aside. Hatch appeared to walk that back on Monday.

“Many of the things he allegedly did are decades ago, so it’s hard to — that’s a decision that has to be made by the people in that state,” he said. “If they make that decision, who are we to question them?”

Hatch’s comments fall in line with the cautious nod his colleagues are giving Moore in the last week before the Dec. 12 election.

While initially adamant that Moore should step aside, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made similar comments over the weekend, saying the people of Alabama should decide Moore’s fate. The White House was also careful to distance itself from Moore at first, but Trump all-out endorsed the embattled candidate Monday in a tweet and phone call.

“Go get ‘em, Roy!” Trump told Moore in the phone call, according to his campaign.

On Monday evening, the Republican National Committee reversed course and backed Moore after initially backing away when the allegations surfaced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Corker: McFarland Nomination 'Frozen' After Reports She Knew About Flynn Call 37 minutes ago

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Tuesday that the nomination of...

Trump Doubles Down On Roy Moore: 'I Think He's Going To Do Very Well' about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who numerous...

Trump Campaign Adviser Says GOP Tax Overhaul Is 'Death To Democrats' about 3 hours ago

Stephen Moore, a conservative economist who advised President Donald Trump’s campaign on economic and tax...

Border Protection Truck Appears At Immigration Protest At Rubio's Office about 3 hours ago

A truck from U.S. Customs and Border Protection drove by fasting pro-immigration activists outside...

Roy Moore Spokesperson Won't Say Whether She Believes His Accusers about 4 hours ago

A spokesperson for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign on Tuesday refused to say...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.