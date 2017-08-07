TPM Livewire

Hatch’s Office Cleans Up After He Says Party ‘Shot Their Wad’ On O’Care Repeal

FILE - This Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch speaks to the Utah Senate at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Hatch is introducing a proposal that aims to remedy religious visa delays that the Mormon church says are disrupting the religion's missionary program. Hatch said in a news release Thursday, March 30, 2017, that some people are waiting nine to 11 months to get the religious visas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Rick Bowmer/AP
By Published August 7, 2017 2:17 pm

Listen up, internet: Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) wants you to know there’s nothing sexual about “shooting wads.”

It all started with a colorful quote Hatch gave to Politico last week.

“We’re not going back to health care,” Hatch said, referring to Republicans’ failed efforts to repeal Obamacare. “We’re in tax now. As far as I’m concerned, they shot their wad on health care and that’s the way it is. I’m sick of it.”

Political observers were quick to snicker on Twitter. But a few hours after the article was published Monday, Hatch’s office clarified exactly what the 83-year-old senator meant.

The Mormon Republican’s office said he’d been channelling the Civil War-era term for the barrier between one’s gunpowder and corresponding musket projectile:

Hatch’s communications director, Matt Whitlock, seemed at least partly amused at the mix-up:

Most Popular

