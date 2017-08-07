Hatch’s Office Cleans Up After He Says Party ‘Shot Their Wad’ On O’Care Repeal

Listen up, internet: Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) wants you to know there’s nothing sexual about “shooting wads.”

It all started with a colorful quote Hatch gave to Politico last week.

“We’re not going back to health care,” Hatch said, referring to Republicans’ failed efforts to repeal Obamacare. “We’re in tax now. As far as I’m concerned, they shot their wad on health care and that’s the way it is. I’m sick of it.”

Political observers were quick to snicker on Twitter. But a few hours after the article was published Monday, Hatch’s office clarified exactly what the 83-year-old senator meant.

The Mormon Republican’s office said he’d been channelling the Civil War-era term for the barrier between one’s gunpowder and corresponding musket projectile:

As few of you were alive during the Civil War, here's a valuable jargon lesson on "wads" and the shooting of them. https://t.co/dOYvcfgImO pic.twitter.com/wk9aaNb3s2 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 7, 2017

Hatch’s communications director, Matt Whitlock, seemed at least partly amused at the mix-up:

No it's not. It was used quite often during the Civil War when Hatch was just a young Senator. https://t.co/wJCeAukE4f — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

Before everyone freaks out this was a very common term when Senator Hatch was a child and everyone used muskets. https://t.co/wJCeAukE4f — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

It really is. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

Even urban dictionary's first definition refers to muskets. I can't link to that but here's Dictionary dot com. https://t.co/o7RU6vQF6R pic.twitter.com/Rh4GSYOMTH — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

For your young jaded followers who might be unfamiliar with Civil War jargon — https://t.co/Wkruwm5Qa4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

See I told you. –> @ everyone in my mentions. https://t.co/Ornql7islS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

Caught in a lie here. https://t.co/7Gah0le6Zv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

Thank you for lending your expertise to this. Hopefully it will help to get everyone's minds out of the gutter. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

Oh you'd be surprised. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

Surprisingly enough even Urban Dictionary has two other definitions before the one you're thinking of. https://t.co/X7KM9AgqpE pic.twitter.com/EbVDR0SlIJ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

No. It's not. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

There's never a time when I'm not asking myself that question. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

Right? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

And TBH I learned about the musket "shoot your wad" definition this morning. But I'm still going to pretend everyone's dumb for not knowing. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

Feels like you didn't get the joke. https://t.co/HhcFSCSGPY — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

Well damnit. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

Your understanding of Streisand Effect is flawed. Our (humorous) effort was to explain that an alternate definition exists. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

And I'm going to guess that you and I have a very different understanding of what's "extremely obvious" in comms as well. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2017

This isn't a "clarification." This is him politely pointing out to the vulgar and ignorant among us the common definition of a phrase. https://t.co/8ekJhr4I41 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 7, 2017