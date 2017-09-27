TPM Livewire

Bill O’Reilly Returns To Fox As Hannity’s Guest, Says He’ll ‘Come Back’

PIN-IT
Richard Drew/AP
By Published September 27, 2017 10:40 am

Former Fox News star Bill O’Reilly, who left the network amid accusations of sexual harassment against him, on Tuesday returned as a “special guest” on Sean Hannity’s show, where he railed against the liberal media and pledged to “come back.”

“I’m here,” O’Reilly said at the beginning of the interview. “I’m alive.”

O’Reilly promoted his new book, “Killing England,” and said he “should have” fought back against a boycott by dozens of companies who pulled ad buys on his eponymous show amid the allegations before O’Reilly’s departure.

“You fought back when they came after you last spring,” O’Reilly said to Hannity, possibly referring to the Fox host’s unrelenting promotion of his baseless conspiracy theory about the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich. “I didn’t.”

O’Reilly railed against “urban” newspapers that he claimed “coordinate” among themselves and employ “leftwing” journalists.

“These totalitarians want to wipe out any speech with which they disagree,” O’Reilly claimed.

O’Reilly specifically singled out liberal media watchdog group Media Matters, which championed advertiser boycotts of both Hannity’s and O’Reilly’s shows.

“Do you know they threatened you and me if we did this segment tonight? Media Matters threatened us,” O’Reilly said.

In a statement on O’Reilly’s appearance on Hannity’s show, Media Matters president Angelo Carusone called for advertisers to “to act again” and “cease sponsoring Hannity immediately.”

“If they don’t, then they are aligning their brands with and supporting sexual harassment,” Carusone said in a statement. “And I actually think some responsible companies will remove ads from Fox News as a whole over this.”

At the end of the interview, Hannity asked O’Reilly to return to his show.

“Come back. Will you come back?” Hannity said.

“Maybe. We’ve got to go fishing first,” O’Reilly joked, then added, “Yeah. I’ll come back. I’ve got to hawk this book, man.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN: Trump Was 'Embarrassed And Pissed' Over Endorsing Losing GOPer 4 minutes ago

President Trump was “embarrassed and pissed” following the primary loss of the Republican Senate...

Reports: Trump Physically Mocks McCain And McConnell In Private about 1 hours ago

During a private dinner with conservative activists at the White House this week, President...

Sessions: NFL Should Have 'Rule' Requiring Players To Stand For Anthem about 1 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday said he thinks the NFL should have a...

Bill O'Reilly Returns To Fox As Hannity's Guest, Says He'll 'Come Back' about 2 hours ago

Former Fox News star Bill O'Reilly, who left the network amid accusations of sexual...

Trump Lets Loose, Defends War Of Words With NFL At New York Fundraiser about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump took a break Tuesday night from his presidential duties to court...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.