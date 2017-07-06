TPM Livewire

Report: Here’s Who Likely Will Be In The Room During Trump-Putin Meeting

PIN-IT
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, chairs a meeting of the Commission for Military Technology Cooperation at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Alexei Druzhinin/POOL SPUTNIK KREMLIN
By Published July 6, 2017 4:06 pm

There will likely only be a half-dozen people in the room when President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin meet for the first time Friday, according to Axios and NBC News.

An official familiar with the meeting told Axios that Trump, Putin, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and translators will be the only people present.

The meeting will take place at 3:45 p.m. local time (9:45 a.m. EST), according to a schedule from the White House. The meeting comes as Trump faces mounting pressure to seek sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Here's Who Likely Will Be In The Room During Trump-Putin Meeting 6 seconds ago

There will likely only be a half-dozen people in the room when President Donald...

LePage Appears To Suggest He Lies To Journos So They'll Write 'Stupid Stories' about 1 hours ago

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) appeared to suggest on Thursday that he lies to reporters so...

Government Ethics Director, A Frequent Trump Critic, Resigns Six Months Early about 3 hours ago

The director of the Office of Government Ethics, for months a vocal and active...

South Carolina Won’t Share Any Voter Data With Trump Election Fraud Panel about 3 hours ago

The South Carolina Election Commission will not be sharing any voter data the White...

Report: Trump Couldn't Find A Hamburg Hotel Room In Time For G20 Summit about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump apparently waited too long to book a hotel room for the G20...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.