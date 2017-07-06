Report: Here’s Who Likely Will Be In The Room During Trump-Putin Meeting

There will likely only be a half-dozen people in the room when President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin meet for the first time Friday, according to Axios and NBC News.

JUST IN: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov & Sec. of State Tillerson will join President Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Hamburg — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 6, 2017

An official familiar with the meeting told Axios that Trump, Putin, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and translators will be the only people present.

The meeting will take place at 3:45 p.m. local time (9:45 a.m. EST), according to a schedule from the White House. The meeting comes as Trump faces mounting pressure to seek sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.