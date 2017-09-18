TPM Livewire

More Than A Dozen Medical Groups Blast Obamacare Repeal Effort

Andrew Harnik/AP
A coalition of sixteen medical groups—including the influential American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association—wrote an open letter Monday opposing a new Senate effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act and convert Medicaid funding into a block grant controlled by states, warning the bill would “negatively impact patients’ access to adequate and affordable health coverage and care.”

“This bill would limit funding for the Medicaid program, roll back important essential
health benefit protections, and potentially open the door to annual and lifetime caps on coverage, endangering access to critical care for millions of Americans,” the groups wrote.

In the letter, the medical patient and provider groups urged Congress to abandon their efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans are rushing to do before the end of September in order to use the process known as reconciliation to pass a bill with only 50 votes.

Instead, the organizations called for Congress to complete their work on an Obamacare stabilization bill that aims to bring insurance premiums down by taking away President Donald Trump’s ability to suddenly cut off the subsidies that cover the care of low-income people with serious health care needs.

Read the full letter here:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
