TPM Livewire

Obama Calls Trump’s Decision To End DACA ‘Cruel’ And ‘Wrong’

PIN-IT
President Barack Obama speaks at the 95th National Convention of Disabled American Veterans in Atlanta, Ga., Monday, Aug. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By Published September 5, 2017 3:11 pm

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and called on Congress to “step up” and help those granted legal protection under the program.

Obama said in a Facebook post that undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, who the program grants legal protection, “are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper.”

He said that he spent “years” as president asking Congress to send him a bill that would give such immigrants a path to citizenship.

“That bill never came,” Obama said. “And because it made no sense to expel talented, driven, patriotic young people from the only country they know solely because of the actions of their parents, my administration acted to lift the shadow of deportation from these young people.”

He said his administration “did so based on the well-established legal principle of prosecutorial discretion, deployed by Democratic and Republican presidents alike,” pushing back on Trump’s claim that Obama overextended executive authority by implementing the program.

“To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating,” Obama said. “And it is cruel.”

He said Trump’s decision was not “required legally” but rather “a political decision, and a moral question.”

“Now that the White House has shifted its responsibility for these young people to Congress, it’s up to Members of Congress to protect these young people and our future,” Obama said. “I join my voice with the majority of Americans who hope they step up and do it with a sense of moral urgency that matches the urgency these young people feel.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Obama Calls Trump's Decision To End DACA 'Cruel' And 'Wrong' 10 seconds ago

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump's decision to end...

WH: Sessions Announced End Of DACA Because It's A 'Legal' Issue 15 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement that the White House will rescind the Deferred...

WH Won't Say If Trump Would Extend DACA If Congress Can't Pass A Solution 36 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday made clear that Congress is...

US Catholic Bishops Group Condemns Trump's Termination Of DACA Program about 2 hours ago

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Tuesday condemned President Donald Trump's decision to...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Give Press Briefing At 1:30 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on-camera press...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.