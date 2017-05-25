TPM Livewire

Obama Takes Aim At Trump Proposal: ‘We Can’t Hide Behind A Wall’

PIN-IT
Former U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during a discussion event on democracy and global responsibility at a Protestant conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 25, 2017, when Germany marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)
Gero Breloer/AP
By Published May 25, 2017 10:31 am

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday took some not-so-oblique jabs at President Donald Trump’s nationalist, isolationist ideology.

During a debate in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who Trump once declared his favorite world leader, Obama appeared to criticize Trump’s “America First” policy and his proposed border wall.

“In the eyes of God, a child on the other side of the border is no less worthy of love and compassion than my own child,” Obama said. “We can’t distinguish between them in terms of their worth and their inherent dignity and that they’re deserving of shelter and love and education and opportunity.”

Obama said that governments should “express humanity and compassion and solidarity with those in need,” while recognizing their obligations to their citizens and making clear that such aid is not a zero-sum equation.

“When we provide development aid to Africa, or we are involved in conflict resolutions, those things we do not just for charity, not just because they’re the right thing to do or out of kindness,” he said.

Obama said such “disruptions” have a global effect.

“If there’s conflict, if there’s bad governance, if there’s war, if there’s poverty, in this new world that we live in, we can’t isolate ourselves,” he said. “We can’t hide behind a wall.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Obama Takes Aim At Trump Proposal: 'We Can't Hide Behind A Wall' 10 seconds ago

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday took some not-so-oblique jabs at President Donald Trump's nationalist,...

Ben Carson: Poverty 'To Large Extent' Is 'A State Of Mind' about 2 hours ago

In an interview published online on Wednesday, Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and...

Reporter: GOP Congressional Candidate In Montana 'Body Slammed Me' about 14 hours ago

Reporter Ben Jacobs said a candidate for Congress in Montana "body slammed" him during...

Chaffetz: Comey Wouldn't Tell Me Location Of Memos He Wrote About Trump about 16 hours ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Wednesday said former FBI Director James...

Sessions Didn't Disclose Kislyak Meetings On Security Clearance Application about 16 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose on his application for a security clearance...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.