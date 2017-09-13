TPM Livewire

Obama Foundation To Focus On Civic Engagement Programs For Young People

PIN-IT
Former U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during a discussion event on democracy and global responsibility at a Protestant conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 25, 2017, when Germany marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)
Gero Breloer/AP
By Published September 13, 2017 10:24 am

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday announced his foundation’s first set of civic engagement programs coming this fall, which are all designed to expand opportunities for young people in the U.S. and around the world.

The programming at each event will reflect feedback Obama received from young people and supporters about what his Foundation should offer, he said.

“We asked you what this organization ought to look like. What its goals should be. What work is going on out there that we should lift up,” he said in an email to supporters. “And you delivered beyond what we could have hoped for. Based on what we’ve heard from you, I’m here to tell you what’s next.”

He said the organization is going to “focus on empowering and equipping civic innovators and young leaders” with what they need to “create change in their communities.”

“We’ll spotlight the incredible individuals and projects around the world that are making an impact, and convene those that are tackling challenges in their own backyards,” he said.

The first event, a one-day civics training program, will be held in Chicago on Oct. 14, as well as in Boston and Tempe, Arizona in November.

About 150 young people will attend each training to learn how to get involved in their local municipalities for the first time. The trainings will be hosted by the Obama Foundation and other partner organizations. 

At the end of October, Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will host a two-day summit in Chicago for young people from all over the world to gather and share ideas and problem solve.

The foundation also announced its Obama Foundation Fellowship program and its plans to ally with the My Brother’s Keeper organization.

“A diverse set” of 20 young people will be chosen for the two-year fellowship, according to the Foundation.

“From the day we launched the Foundation, I told you that even as we experiment, even as we try and fail as humans do, there would be one constant in our work — our commitment to progress,” Obama said. “Democracy is a job for all of us. What are you going to do about it? I’ve never been more certain that we’ll rise to the occasion — together.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Obama Foundation To Focus On Civic Engagement Programs For Young People 5 seconds ago

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday announced his foundation’s first set of civic engagement programs...

Clinton: I Was 'Dumbfounded' By Comey's Intervention (VIDEO) 34 minutes ago

Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that she was “stunned” and “dumbfounded” by then-FBI Director James...

Congress Sends Resolution Condemning White Supremacists To Trump's Desk 55 minutes ago

Congress on Tuesday passed a bipartisan resolution condemning white supremacist and other hate and sent it...

Trump Reportedly Considering Lowering Number Of Refugees Even Further about 2 hours ago

The Trump administration is considering lowering the number of refugees the United States accepts...

Florida Sen: Republicans Who Reject Climate Change Are ‘Denying Reality’ about 2 hours ago

Republican members of Congress and Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) are “denying reality” by...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.